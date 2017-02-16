WDBJ’s Payne to speak at NRCC black history program

In celebration of Black History month, New River Community College (NRCC) and its Black History Committee is sponsoring a guest speaker and music program at 3 p.m. Feb. 19. The event, held in 117 Edwards Hall on the Dublin campus, is free.

Neesey Payne, co-anchor of WDBJ7’s Mornin’ show will be the keynote speaker. Her topic follows along with the national black awareness month theme: “Crisis in Black Education.”

A native of Pulaski, Payne attended Radford University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in media studies in 2010. She worked in radio and print media before joining WDBJ7 in 2013. Starting as a part-time camera operator, her role changed to pre-and post-production, and to web and social media development. She then appeared in a televised segment called “What’s Trending,” which highlighted top stories shared on social media. A few months later, she began reporting for the WDBJ7 Mornin’ show. Today, along with Kimberly McBroom, Payne is a co-anchor of Mornin’.

She is the daughter of Henry and Karen Payne, of Pulaski, and has three brothers, Kendall, Keivon and Kaci.

Jason Diggs, Alan Johnson and Moriah Hinton will provide musical entertainment.

The public is invited to the event. Light refreshments will be served following the program.

Written by: Editor on February 16, 2017.

Comments

comments