By MELINDA WILLIAMS
A felony charge has advanced to the grand jury against a Dublin woman accused of making one of three bomb threats at the Dublin Walmart last fall.
Chasity Diane Gravley, 36, is charged with writing a bomb threat on a restroom stall door Nov. 2. It was the third time in a month the store had to be evacuated for threats written inside its restrooms. No charges have been filed in connection with threats made Oct. 4 and Oct. 13.
According to testimony during this week’s preliminary hearing, Gravley was working at the Subway restaurant located inside Walmart when the Nov. 2 threat was made. Subway Manager Cindy Mabe said three employees, including Gravley, were in the restaurant when she left work at 3 p.m. that day.
