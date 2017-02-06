W.Va. man charged with theft, use of bankcard

A West Virginia man is facing 14 felony charges stemming from the theft and use of a bankcard.

According to court records, Matthew Aaron Skeens, 27, of Princeton, W.Va., is alleged to have stolen a bankcard in Dublin June 27 and used it on 13 occasions between July 5 and July 20.

Dublin Police Chief Dennis Lambert said the card belonged to the mother of Skeens’ girlfriend. He said losses from the theft totaled $2,119.

Skeens was arrested Tuesday and released on personal recognizance. He is to appear in Pulaski County General District Court Wednesday for appointment of an attorney. An April 11 preliminary hearing is set.

The theft and seven of the false pretense charges are felonies. The rest of the charges are misdemeanors.

