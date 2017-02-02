Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

VSP aims for safe travel with ‘Trooper Bowl’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

 If you’re thinking of imbibing in alcoholic beverages while watching Sunday’s Super Bowl, you’d better think twice before getting behind the wheel.

The Wytheville Division Virginia State Police, which includes Pulaski County, is gearing up for its own special event Sunday — the “Trooper Bowl.”

This special traffic safety campaign will increase manpower and patrols from Super Bowl Sunday through Monday morning in order to safeguard highways from impaired or reckless drivers.

Continue reading

More about Editor
Written by: Editor on February 2, 2017.

Comments

comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login