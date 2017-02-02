VSP aims for safe travel with ‘Trooper Bowl’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If you’re thinking of imbibing in alcoholic beverages while watching Sunday’s Super Bowl, you’d better think twice before getting behind the wheel.

The Wytheville Division Virginia State Police, which includes Pulaski County, is gearing up for its own special event Sunday — the “Trooper Bowl.”

This special traffic safety campaign will increase manpower and patrols from Super Bowl Sunday through Monday morning in order to safeguard highways from impaired or reckless drivers.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 2, 2017.

Comments

comments