By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
If you’re thinking of imbibing in alcoholic beverages while watching Sunday’s Super Bowl, you’d better think twice before getting behind the wheel.
The Wytheville Division Virginia State Police, which includes Pulaski County, is gearing up for its own special event Sunday — the “Trooper Bowl.”
This special traffic safety campaign will increase manpower and patrols from Super Bowl Sunday through Monday morning in order to safeguard highways from impaired or reckless drivers.
