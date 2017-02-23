Videos preserve local WWII vet stories

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

They grew up in the Great Depression, served during World War II, and then settled down in Pulaski County where they became part of the community’s fabric.

In many cases, few in the community knew that the person they kept seeing at the local grocery store or the person who fixed their car or worked on their power line had once served during a global conflict, risking life and limb to defend their country from the fascist hordes – led by a man without respect for individual liberty or life – overtaking Europe, Asia and north Africa.

These local men and women, now in their early to mid 90s, have been the subject of much fanfare and gratitude in the past year both in Pulaski County and Richmond.

For his part, Pulaski County native Tony Blair set out to make sure their stories were preserved for future generations.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 23, 2017.

Comments

comments