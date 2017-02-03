Undetectable skimmer found in Pulaski gas pump

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If you pay for gasoline with plastic instead of cash, you’d be advised to pay extra close attention to your financial statements each month.

Pulaski Police Department was notified Thursday morning that the owner of a Pulaski gas station discovered a new undetectable skimmer on the credit/debit card reader of one of the station’s pumps.

Skimmers are just one of many ways thieves access credit and debit card information from unsuspecting victims. The skimmers record card information off of the magnetic strip, and that information then is used to illegally charge purchases to the victim’s card.

