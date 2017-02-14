Two displaced in Fairlawn fire

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Two Fairlawn residents were displaced Monday morning when fire damaged their home at 7650 Peppers Ferry Boulevard.

Andrew McClaugherty with Fairlawn Fire Department said the 10:49 a.m. fire started in one end of the residence, then spread into the attic. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to that end of the house, but it still was left uninhabitable.

Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

The residents were home when the fire broke out, but there were no injuries, McClaugherty said.

Fairlawn was assisted by Dublin, Twin Community and Radford fire departments, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and REMSI.

