Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Truck crash on I-81 slows traffic

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

 WYTHE COUNTY — Only minor injuries were reported Wednesday in an early-morning tractor-trailer truck wreck that slowed traffic on Interstate 81.

According to Virginia State Police, a southbound truck loaded with frozen chickens ran off the road at mile marker 69, overturning onto its side. The driver and passenger received minor injuries.

Initially, both southbound lanes of the interstate were closed, but authorities were eventually able to get one lane clear. Both lanes reopened around 8 a.m.

An investigation continues into the 2:33 a.m. crash.

More about Editor
Written by: Editor on February 16, 2017.

Comments

comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login