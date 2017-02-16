Truck crash on I-81 slows traffic

WYTHE COUNTY — Only minor injuries were reported Wednesday in an early-morning tractor-trailer truck wreck that slowed traffic on Interstate 81.

According to Virginia State Police, a southbound truck loaded with frozen chickens ran off the road at mile marker 69, overturning onto its side. The driver and passenger received minor injuries.

Initially, both southbound lanes of the interstate were closed, but authorities were eventually able to get one lane clear. Both lanes reopened around 8 a.m.

An investigation continues into the 2:33 a.m. crash.

