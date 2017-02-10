Treva Perdue Cox

Treva Perdue Cox, 97, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born Jan. 24, 1920, in Montgomery County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Ernest Stern Perdue and Sadie Bocock Perdue. Her husband, Basil Bernard Cox, and sister, Mary Lee Reed, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son Basil T. and wife Prisilla Cox of Boones Mill, Va.; granddaughter Heather R. Cox of Roanoke, Va.; grandson Michael T. and wife Lindsay Cox of Brooklyn, N.Y.; great-granddaughter Natalie Dawn Morris; and sisters Ernestine Weeks of Christiansburg and Anna Belle Thomas of Melbourne, Fla.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Zane Cox officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the funeral home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

