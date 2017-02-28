Travis named 2016 Realtor of the Year

BLACKSBURG – Donna Travis of Pulaski County, a sales agent with Long & Foster Real Estate’s New River Valley office, has been named Realtor of the Year by the New River Valley Association of Realtors.

The Realtor of the Year is awarded to a real estate agent who is faithful to the principles of organized real estates, laws and the Realtor Code of Ethics. Agents who receive the Realtor of the Year award make an effort to encourage good real estate practice and to inform the public about the real estate profession.

“Long & Foster is proud that the New River Valley Association of Realtors has recognized Donna’s many accomplishments and her commitment to the industry. Donna is a true professional in the real estate industry, and her dedication to her buyers and sellers is a testament to her passion for the real estate industry,” says Beth Dalton, managing broker of the New River Valley office.

