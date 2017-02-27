Town council weighs building options

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

As Pulaski Town Council continues with plans to build a public safety building to house the police, fire and EMS departments, the mayor threw in what he called a “monkey wrench” for consideration.

In a project update last week, Town Manager Shawn Utt told council the safety building is expected to cost $12 million, a price tag covering new construction, land acquisition and grading. Although the amount is higher than originally expected, Utt also said he doesn’t expect it to go higher than that. He added that town staff is working with the engineering and architectural firm to find sites that could be renovated as well as properties where a new building could be constructed.

Written by: Editor on February 27, 2017.

