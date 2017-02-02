Thomas Grayson Sutphin

Thomas Grayson Sutphin, 87, of Draper, Va., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

He was born Jan. 29, 1930, in Barren Springs, Va., the son of the late Charlie Esley Sutphin and Grace Phillips Sutphin. He was preceded in death by sisters Ellen Sutphin and Mary Lou Nelson, and brothers Albert C. “John” Sutphin and Henry J. Sutphin.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served from 1948 to 1952 during the Korean Conflict and in Japan. He was retired from the Radford Army Ammunition Arsenal after 26 years, and was a farmer in Draper. He was a member and attended River View Church of God. Thomas loved Studebaker automobiles. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Myrtle E. Alderman Sutphin; children and spouses “Eddie” Thomas Sutphin and Sandra of Pulaski, Va., Timothy Dale Sutphin and Cathy of Dublin, Va., and Rickey Steven “Steve” Sutphin of Christiansburg, Va.; grandchildren Laura Oliver and husband Luke, Tanner Sutphin, Alison Sutphin and fiancé Alec Jones, Caroline Sutphin and Heath Sutphin; sisters and spouses Irene S. Hicks of Yakima, Wash., Rosalee Andrews and Gene of Pulaski, Wilma “Tiny” Jones of Reno, Nev., and Christine McCoy and Pete of Galax, Va.; and a large extended family.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the River View Church of God, with Pastor Eddie Dalton and David Allison officiating. Interment will follow in Alderman Family Cemetery, Barren Springs. American Legion Post #9 will conduct graveside military rites.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va., is serving the Sutphin family.

