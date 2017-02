This class offers a real box of chocolates

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Some people think there’s nothing better than a box of chocolate confections. But what if the box itself were made of chocolate?

Participants in “The Art of Chocolate” will have a chance to decorate and take home their own chocolate boxes during The Art of Chocolate class scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the Pulaski Senior Center, 106 N. Washington Avenue.

Written by: Editor on February 1, 2017.

