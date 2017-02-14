Theirs was a love story that almost wasn’t

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

They met at a popular Pulaski cafe in the summer of 1955 during the town’s heyday, and his first comment to her resulted in her pushing aside an untouched cup of coffee and briskly walking out of the eatery.

That abrupt exchange marked the beginning of a 44-year love affair for Billy and Dot Palmer.

Dorothy “Dot” Jones had already given up on romance and love long before she met the soldier home on leave from Japan. After two difficult marriages, Palmer says she was no longer interested in men.

She was raising three children on her own and working full time at Jefferson Mills, where she had been employed since her first marriage ended. She recalls feeling a little intimidated about her first big job interview.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 14, 2017.

Comments

comments