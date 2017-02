Sweetheart dance benefits PCHS ‘valuable asset’ Dishon

By BROOKE J. WOOD

A Friday night Sadie Hawkins-style sweetheart dance was originally planned to raise money to fund Pulaski County High School’s competition cheerleading team, but it grew into much more.

Roxanne Thompson, the competition squad’s coach, decided to make it a two-for-one event in order to help PCHS history teacher Amanda Dishon, who is battling breast cancer.

The decision was simple for Thompson.

Written by: Editor on February 8, 2017.

