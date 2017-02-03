Stepping out on God’s Word

Sometimes I live in what feels like a land of “nothingness.” I sit with complete indifference. Not the sun nor the moon, the birds or the sky can inspire this woman’s dry soul.

I ask myself, “Is this depression? Am I physically sick?” But my soul knows that this is a spiritual dryness. I share this with you because I know I am not alone when these dry times come.

My hope comes from the words of Maya Angelou. She remembered the words of her grandmother who had gone through some pretty tough times. “Mama don’t know what she’s gonna do, so mama’s just gonna step out on the Word.”

I know this is a season. I know that Jesus experienced a need for renewal. I read where he would go off to be alone, rest and pray. Then, because so many people were coming and going that they did not even have a chance to eat, he said to them, “Come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest.” Mark 6:31

Today I rest and pray. I step out on His Word. You see God promises that “…In all things He works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose Romans 8:28. The palmist writes “… Call on me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, and you will honor me.” Psalm 50:15

This barren season – like winter – will turn to spring, and I will have learned to wait and never lose hope. Just as this wait will renew my faith, I am praying that these words will renew yours.

“Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.” Jeremiah 33:3

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

February 3, 2017

