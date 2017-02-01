State parks seeking teens for summer program

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Virginia State Parks is seeking 150 high school teens with an interest in protecting the environment to take part in its Youth Conservation Corp (YCC) this summer.

Applications are being accepted from teens ages 14-17 to take part in two separate three-week summer sessions to be held June 25 through July 15 and July 23 through Aug. 13. Deadline for applying is March 1.

YCC members assist with various park projects, including improvement of wildlife and fisheries habitat, trail and campground construction and restoration, timber and shoreline improvement and landscaping.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 1, 2017.

Comments

comments