State inmate gets 50 years for threats

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

ROANOKE — At the age of 37, a Virginia prison inmate isn’t likely to ever get out of federal prison to make good on his threats, but that didn’t stop him from reiterating them to a federal judge Thursday.

James Monroe Cox, an inmate at Red Onion State Penitentiary and former Salem resident, was sentenced to 600 months, or 50 years, in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to five counts of mailing threatening communications to federal authorities.

According to Brian McGinn, spokesman for the Western District U.S. Attorney’s Office, Cox wrote threatening letters to prosecutors and judges in the Southern District of Texas, Eastern District of Virginia, Western District of Missouri and a judge within the Western District of Virginia.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 10, 2017.

Comments

comments