Speeding stop turns up fugitive and drugs

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CARROLL COUNTY — A routine speeding stop on Interstate 77 in Carroll County this week turned up drugs, counterfeit cash and a fugitive from justice, according to Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner.

Gardner said a Carroll County lieutenant stopped a Chevrolet for speeding near mile marker 19.5 Monday and discovered through National Crime Information Center (NCIC) that the driver, Adrian Jose Romero, 29, of Martinez, Ga., allegedly is a fugitive wanted by Georgia Department of Parole.

Written by: Editor on February 9, 2017.

