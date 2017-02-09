By MELINDA WILLIAMS
CARROLL COUNTY — A routine speeding stop on Interstate 77 in Carroll County this week turned up drugs, counterfeit cash and a fugitive from justice, according to Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner.
Gardner said a Carroll County lieutenant stopped a Chevrolet for speeding near mile marker 19.5 Monday and discovered through National Crime Information Center (NCIC) that the driver, Adrian Jose Romero, 29, of Martinez, Ga., allegedly is a fugitive wanted by Georgia Department of Parole.
