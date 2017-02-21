Smith takes sixth at state meet, program much improved

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

SALEM – After a long and grueling season, it all came down to one day of competition for one Cougar wrestler. While juniors Wayne Donaldson and Hagan Smith began the meet Thursday certainly hoping to bring home a state championship, tough competition didn’t allow it. What it did allow, however, was a chance for the rest of the state to see the progress that Pulaski County wrestling has made.

Donaldson completed his portion of the tournament Friday. He began on Thursday with a win over Jacob Walker of Smithfield High School in a sudden victory pin fall. He came back Friday for more, dropping his first match of the day to Sam Fisher of Fauquier in a 16-1 technical fall.

With one loss on his record, Donaldson came back to pin Robert Rueda of Deep Creek in the consolation round. Nicholas Bridge of Great Bridge High School then defeated Donaldson in a 12-4 major decision to end the day for the first Cougar wrestler. Donaldson ended the season with a record of 31 wins and 10 losses.

Hagan Smith began his tournament Friday with a win over Dwight Day of Woodrow Wilson High School in an 8-2 decision. Like Donaldson, he dropped his first match of Saturday, this one in a pin fall to Elijah Boldin of John Champe. Smith won a 3-2 decision over Xavier Brown of Monacan and then won a tie breaker over Arthur Stevens of Caroline. The next matchup pitted Smith against Tony Thurston of Louisa County. Thurston pinned Smith, advancing Thurston to the third place match and Smith to the fifth.

In a true battle, the two heavyweights locked up and left it all on the mat. Smith lost the match to Brandon Harris of Dinwiddie High School in a 1-0 decision. The loss left Smith disappointed, but still with a sixth place finish to use as momentum heading into next season. He ends his junior year with a record of 33-12.

“I’m really proud of our guys this season,” Cougar head coach Dan Butler said. “Our goal has been to get better as we go, and I think we’ve done that for the most part. This is the first time we’ve had someone place at the state level in a few years. Having both of the guys that made it to that level coming back next year is a great thing. We’re still building our program from the bottom up, but this success proves that it’s working. We did well at the Conference and Regional level. Our middle school combined team is doing well and will be sending some solid young wrestlers to us. The rec league level is active now and reaching out to kids at a younger age. Those are the things you’ve got to do to be successful.”

**EDITORS NOTE** In the Sunday edition the photo and cutline accidentally used with the wrestling story was of Nick Donaldson instead of the photo of his brother, Wayne Donaldson, who was the one that was competing at the state meet.

Written by: Editor on February 21, 2017.

Comments

comments