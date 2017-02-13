Siers weighs in after 6 months at helm of Pulaski County schools

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

After six months at the helm, superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers’ perspective on Pulaski County Public Schools is as much based in getting to know the district as it is in his own experience as an educator and administrator.

When he decided to leave his principal post at Christiansburg High School to again assume a superintendent’s role, he did so with a clear goal.

“One of the things I considered when I looked to going back to being a superintendent was the bigger picture of the job. As a high school principal, you get them coming in the ninth-grade level, and if they’re reading or doing math on a third-grade level, that’s what you have to deal with.”

He continues, “Now, I can look at the bigger picture. I can look at data in elementary schools and try to target students earlier than they may have been targeted previously to help them from getting so far behind.”

Siers, 46, knew that one of his hurdles was restoring full accreditation for the county’s two middle schools. He knew there was a perceived communication problem between the central office and the schools. He knew he was going to have to balance a budget in a year in which federal and state cuts were a certainty. He knew that finding a site for a new consolidated middle school would be foremost on his to-do list. Of course, he also knew that every objective was connected to providing each student with the best education.

Siers’ own educational journey began in West Virginia. He grew up in Mullens and attended Concord College, where he had planned on getting a degree in education. At the same time, he began working in an emergency shelter for children in transition between their previous home and foster care or adoption. During that time, he met Jane, also employed by the shelter, and today, they’ve been married for 23 years.

When he found out he could get a permanent license as a social worker based on his work at the shelter, he decided to go that route instead of pursuing teacher certification. He was a social worker for seven years, but he says he always planned to go back and pursue a career in education. So, the couple moved to Hickory, N.C., and he earned his teaching certification at Lenoir Rhyne.

He later taught in Hickory Public Schools. “I loved every minute of it,” he says of his four years teaching elementary and middle school there between 2000 and 2004.

But another duty also called even before he began teaching.

In 1989, Siers had joined the U.S. Army National Guard. In 1996, he was activated to the former republic of Yugoslavia, where he stayed for nine months. After 9/11, he was sent to Fort Bragg for a year.

He returned to North Carolina with plans to work on a master’s degree in elementary education, but a week after he started the program at Appalachian State University, he was drafted to Iraq for six months.

Although he isn’t active in the Guard now, he says he enjoyed all activations. “It was an opportunity to see a part of the world I would have never seen if I’d not been in the Army.”

After Iraq, he decided to pursue a masters in administration.

“School administration is always a field I wanted to get into, but I just figured it would take more time to get there,” he explains. “But after returning from Iraq, I decided this was as good a time as any. So, I applied for the program at Appalachian State, was admitted, and completed the program there.”

While working on his masters, he served as assistant principal and director of transportation at Hickory High School. In 2005, he was hired to be the principal at Bland County High School, a move that put him closer to his family in West Virginia. That’s when he began working on his doctorate in education at Virginia Tech.

As soon as he completed his doctorate, he began applying for superintendent jobs, and was accepted to the first one for which he applied: Monroe County, W.Va.

“I was there for two years. I felt that the opportunities in the public school systems were much better in Virginia. So, I looked for an opportunity to return.”

He also found West Virginia’s regulations tough to work with, saying, “There are so many regulations in education written into the state code in West Virginia and so many protections that it is impossible to facilitate changes. Even when changes have to be made for the betterment of students, you can’t really do it. It’s a process that bogs you down.”

He was hired as principal at Christiansburg High, where the school was struggling with discipline, SOL scores, and attendance and graduation rates.

“We had an extremely talented faculty at Christiansburg, and a great student body. But the school lacked discipline and structure. So, they were struggling with SOL scores. They were struggling with graduation rates and attendance rates, some of the things that happen when the structures aren’t in place. But I really feel that everybody pulled together, and we really made great strides during the four years I was there.”

By the end of his first year at Christiansburg, he says discipline problems had decreased by almost half.

“I learned a lot while I was in Montgomery County. We had a lot of positive things going on with instruction and a lot of initiatives to improve instruction throughout the division, not just in the areas where we were struggling, but also in the areas where we were doing well.”

But he wanted to take that initiative and do more with it, once again as superintendent. It became about the “bigger picture,” believing his experiences teaching elementary and middle schools, and working as a high school principal, gave him a “good perspective” on how to “smooth the transition between elementary, middle and high school to create a positive educational experience for every student.”

He brought that philosophy with him when he became lead administrator last August for Pulaski County Public Schools.

Siers’ initial concern was with Dublin and Pulaski middle schools, where low SOL writing scores for eight graders were a problem. He believes that problem was originally caused by the state removing some writing programs.

“I think that probably took away some of the emphasis for writing during elementary and the early middle school years because, out of necessity, if you don’t have to test something, you’re going to focus on the areas where you do have to test.”

But he’s pleased with what he’s seen in those schools to address the low scores since August. “We have a lot supports in place, and the teachers are doing a great job trying to meet the needs of the students who have been identified as struggling.”

Another big focus was communication, and Siers says he has made it his objective to be in each school as often as possible. So far, he’s been in each school about three times a month.

When he first took over as superintendent, he spent a half day at each school just talking to teachers.

“A lot of teachers stopped by to talk about their students or what was going on in their classrooms, and a lot of them stopped by and presented real issues that we’ve been trying to address with facilities or a lack of resources.”

One of his first actions was to make finance director Chris Stafford assistant superintendent over finance, and Mary Rash director of administration so he could focus more on management, where he believes his real strength lies. As superintendent in Monroe County, he was also the personnel director, something that he says took up about “85 percent of his time.”

One of his current concentrations is related to the budget. The school system is facing up to $36,000 in federal cuts, and the state expects them to pay significantly more into the Virginia Retirement System.

His other current concentration is finding a site for a possible new middle school. The school system has advertized to ask for landowners within a 2½-mile radius of Pulaski County High School to let them know if they want their property considered for the new consolidated school.

Siers says he is aware that some would like to see the new school closer to Pulaski, but he thinks it’s important to be close to PCHS, since middle school athletes often use the high school’s playing fields.

He says they haven’t taken Pulaski off the table, but added, “Our hope is to find the site that’s going to enable us to build the best possible middle school for our kids. I don’t know if the zip code is as important as the actual educational grounds and the program we can develop on those grounds.”

His next big objective for the school system is to expand the vocational programs and make them more relevant to CTE programs. He recently visited two schools in West Virginia where advanced workplace simulations prepare students for employment right out of the gate. To that end, he wants to focus on workforce programs that prepare students for jobs with local employers and industry.

Those plans are all in the flow of his objectives to both build on what already works and to bring about change where needed.

Siers concludes, “We can’t fix everything at once, but we’re trying to take care of the small things now, and plan to take care of the bigger things in the near future.”

