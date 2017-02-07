Shayne Graham announces retirement

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

Former Cougar, Hokie and NFL kicker Shayne Graham announced publicly Monday that he has retired from kicking and will now move on to the next chapter in his life.

Most people have a first memory of Graham that came in 1992. With 10 seconds remaining in the game he stepped to the line and kicked a 22 yard field goal against Robinson to send the Cougars to their first ever AAA State Championship game.

Four years later, Graham was the all-time leading kicker in Cougar history. His name is still at or near the top of the list in all Cougar kicking records. His 54 yard field goal against Anacostia in 1995 is still the longest in school history.

At Virginia Tech he still holds most of the school kicking records and is fondly remembered for a 1999 44 yard field goal at West Virginia that kept the Hokies National Championship hopes alive.

His success continued into the NFL. Graham played for 14 teams over the course of 17 years and made 277 field goals and made 429 out of 435 extra point attempts.

In a message on social media Monday, Graham made it clear that he has no regrets and only positive memories.

“After 17 years of chasing a childhood dream, I’ve decided that it’s time to RETIRE. For 15 years playing in the NFL was not just a dream but a reality. I got to experience the pure elation of making game winning field goals on national TV, and in playoff games. I also got to experience the pain of missing a kick when so many were counting on me. And I am grateful for all of those experiences as well. I learned so much about myself and life through it all. I learned about life long relationships that crossed cultural boundaries, and caring for brothers of all walks of life no matter what our differences were. I learned that adversity can be your best friend, and that feeling on top of the world can be your worst enemy. I learned to appreciate relationships over material things. I made a lot of poor decisions that I was able to learn and grow from. I found that teammates, coaches, equipment managers, trainers, grounds grew, maintenance workers, and fans were more than coworkers and colleges, but they were family. I had such a great support group around me that I would have never succeeded with out their help. I had great agents, off season training facilities, and my family to count on. Without my sister, my mother, and my father, I would have only been just another guy. Being able to reach out to the community especially in Cincinnati, made my career have a deeper purpose. Those are the memories that will last longer than the echoes of cheering fans. The records, the income, the adulation, will never outweigh the tears shed with fathers and mothers of gold star military families. The relationships with community organizations that were the lifeline to many families in need, will last well beyond the tarnished brass of any trophy. A truly heart felt “thank you” to all the fans that supported me, and I understand the sentiments of those that admonished me for my failures. For my failures made me into a better person and professional. This has truly been a dream come true. I look forward to the challenge of the next chapter of my life. And I’ll always be a Hokie!!”

Written by: Editor on February 7, 2017.

