Sentencing on hold for injured child’s mother

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

It’ll be a few more months before the fate is decided for a Pulaski woman who faces life in prison for severely injuring her 8-month-old child.

Tuesday Danielle Manning, 21, was supposed to be sentenced today on one count of malicious wounding and one count of aggravated malicious wounding. However, sentencing was rescheduled to April 24 as the result of motions filed by defense attorney Anthony Needham.

In August, Manning entered bare Alford pleas to the two felony charges, meaning it will be up to the soul discretion of Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch to determine Manning’s punishment. She already has been held since her arrest July 14, 2015.

