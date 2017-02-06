Seniors, veterans benefit from Supplies for Seniors program

More than 200 homebound seniors and veterans in the New River Valley were recently recipients of the ninth annual Supplies for Seniors program, an annual emphasis to assist homebound, senior clients by Volunteer Pulaski and Montgomery County RSVP.

The program for clients of the New River Valley Agency on Aging is focused on stretching seniors’ limited income and providing basic necessities for those who struggle with increased heating, food and medical expenses during the winter months.

The event actually began months ago with volunteers collecting basic household supplies, personal care items and monetary donations. Once collected and additional items purchased, more than 25 volunteers assembled the supplies, which were delivered in bags to the seniors and veterans. More than 70 bags were delivered in Pulaski County by 16 volunteers from Volunteer Pulaski.

