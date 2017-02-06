School counselors recognized this week

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County’s public school counselors have been recognized in a proclamation citing their vital role in the educational process as they help students meet the challenges of the 21st century.

The proclamation from Mary Rash, director of administration for Pulaski County Public Schools, was made in conjunction with National School Counselor Association (ASCA) Week which is Monday through Friday.

Rash’s declaration salutes counselors who are engaged in helping students examine their strengths and talents. She acknowledges their partnerships with parents, as well as with teachers and other educators to “provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 6, 2017.

Comments

comments