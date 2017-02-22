School board to tour 2 middle schools

Pulaski County’s school board will be touring two Virginia schools in early March as board members survey their options for either constructing or renovating a consolidated county middle school.

The first visit will take place March 7 when they travel to Augusta County to visit Wilson Middle School, which was recently updated with the addition of new classrooms. On March 8, they will visit Gloucester County’s new Page Middle School.

RRMM, the architectural and engineering firm recently selected to help Pulaski County find a site and design a new county middle school, is behind both the Augusta and Gloucester school projects. They also designed the new Auburn High School in Riner in 2013.

