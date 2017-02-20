School board approves budget priorities

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Although budget work sessions are still ongoing, the Pulaski County School Board approved its budget priorities for 2017-18 at its regularly scheduled meeting last week.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers said priorities for teacher benefits and salaries include step increases for instructional staff, additional funding to increase salary scales for support personnel to bring them up to par with the school divisions surrounding Pulaski County, and maintaining health insurance premiums at the current rate.

Siers said the school district also needs more funding to meet the state-mandated increases to what Pulaski County pays into the Virginia Retirement System.

Construction of a new middle school also topped the school board’s budget agenda. Other goals in the school district’s building and renovation program include a new heating and air conditioning system for Critzer Elementary School and converting the CTE center at the high school to natural gas, and then using the freed up electrical capacity to improve the welding labs.

The budget will continue to focus on building and renovation carryovers from the previous budget, which includes upgrading the athletic facilities at the high school; replacing vehicles, furniture and equipment on a cycle; and adding four new positions

Other carryovers from the previous budget include adding a public address system at Snowville Elementary, Critzer Elementary and Pulaski Middle schools.

According to the written goals provided by Siers, Pulaski County’s school system believes in “the instruction of students in a manner where every child will gain the knowledge, skills and attitudes to be productive, caring, functioning citizens in a 21st century global society.”

What that means for the budget is continuing to increase opportunities for advanced placement and dual enrollment, hiring a reading specialist for both middle schools, increased funding for the Virginia Preschool Initiative (VPI) guidelines to be able to continue with a preschool in each elementary school, and providing ninth grade intervention programs in math and English.

Another focus on the upcoming budget year is in “differentiated instruction through the use of emerging technology and innovative strategies to increase academic outcomes for all students.” This includes getting funding for a replacement cycle for faculty and staff computers.

Another stated goal includes compatible software for the human resources and finance departments.

Written by: Editor on February 20, 2017.

Comments

comments