Romantic Valentine’s dinner funds PCHS’ new jazz band

By BROOKE J. WOOD

A romantic dinner for two and live jazz are included on Friday’s bill of fare at the Draper Mercantile, where couples may enjoy an early Valentine’s Day repast while contributing to Pulaski County High School’s own jazz band.

While PCHS has had some form of jazz band off and on for several years, the PC Jazz Ambassadors represent the school’s first serious attempt at a full-time revival in more than five years.

“We are reviving the jazz program here at the school this year, and plan to perform in and around the community a good bit over the coming months. We are also trying to raise some funds to take a trip down to Wilmington in late March to perform for a jazz festival,” says Matthew Shrewsbury, director of bands at PCHS.

Written by: Editor on February 9, 2017.

