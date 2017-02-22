Region in line for record warm winter

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If current projections hold true, the winter of 2016-17 could go down in the record books as one of the warmest winters in history in the Blacksburg area.

Andrew Loconto, meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg, says snow and cold weather lovers most likely will be hard pressed to find conditions they like from here on out.

“In general, the indication is that the weather will stay milder” the rest of the winter, he said. “This weekend, particularly late Saturday into Sunday, it will be more seasonable — meaning highs in the 40s. And there may be some cold nights, especially this weekend.”

But current projections show another warm-up arriving next week, Loconto said. “There’s no indication of any strong push of winter weather, but you never say never.”

The warmest “meteorological winter” (December through February) on record in Blacksburg is the winter of 1956-57, when the average daily temperature was 38.9 degrees, according to Loconto. With seven days remaining in this year’s meteorological winter and next week’s temperatures expected to be unseasonably warm, he says it’s likely this winter will either tie or break the record.

Currently, the average daily temperature in Blacksburg is 38.7 degrees — a mere two-tenths of a degree away from the record.

“The prospects are pretty good” it’ll be a record winter, he said.

