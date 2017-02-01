Rape charge among unsealed indictments

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A rape charge against a Dublin man is among indictments returned by a Pulaski County grand jury earlier this month, and unsealed Tuesday.

The rape indictment was returned against Chad Douglas Snow, 37, in connection with an incident that is alleged to have happened Sept. 25. Details of the incident have not been released.

An indictment is a finding enough evidence exists to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt.

According to Wythe County Circuit Court records, Snow was charged with rape in a separate incident in that county in 2005. He later pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated sexual battery.

Snow served half of a 16-year prison sentence and was required to register as a sex offender. He was on parole from prison when the alleged rape occurred.

Seventy-five other indictments unsealed Tuesday were:

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 1, 2017.

Comments

comments