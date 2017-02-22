Radford’s second quarter buries Chilhowie, Bobcats advance

By Rodney Young

SWT Sports Writer

RADFORD – The defending state champion Radford Bobcats outscored Chilhowie 28-5 in the second quarter as they demolished the Warriors 75-48.

Facing a couple of different defenses played by Chilhowie, a triangle and two and a box and one, the Bobcats got 13 points in the second quarter from sophomore Kam Edwards and 8 points from Alante Doyle to put Chilhowie down early and they never recovered.

Sophomore point guard Quinton Morton-Robertson led the Cats with 16 points as he hit three 3-pointers. Edwards finished the night with 15 and Doyle chipped in 10. Miley Jones scored 7 points in the third quarter as he contributed 11 points total.

Chilhowie (21-7) had only two players to finished with double figures in scoring, that being Zach Cale with 15 points and Trevor Tucker knocked down 13 points.

The Warriors won the second half 34-31 but being down 44-14 at intermission was way to much to overcome.

Radford (21-5) has eight players to get in the scoring column as four of them had double digit scoring.

“We played real well the first half,” Bobcats head coach Rick Cormany said. “I’m kind of disappointed in are second half though. It wasn’t just our reserves in the second half it was our starters as well that didn’t play that well. We figured we would see a couple of junk defenses tonight and we did. I thought Doyle and DJ Baylor really stepped up for us in the first half.”

Miles Jones led the Bobcats with 6 rebounds and Quinton Morton-Robertson led them with five assists. Radford will now travel to Bristol to take on Honaker Friday night at Virginia High. Game time is either at 6 pm or 7:45.

Written by: Editor on February 22, 2017.

