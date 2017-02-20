Pulaski woman jailed for violating probation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A woman convicted in 2005 of multiple counts of welfare fraud is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail for allegedly violating probation for a second time.

According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, 20 charges filed against Janice Mae Spence, 43, allege she violated conditions of her 2005 sentence on the welfare fraud convictions. Based on court records, it appears Spence was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but one year suspended.

Records also show that Spence was brought back to court and convicted in 2012 of a first offense of violating probation in the fraud case. She apparently was ordered to serve three additional months at that time, based on court records.

No details are available as to what led to the original charges or how she allegedly violated probation.

According to court documents, the welfare fraud allegedly occurred between September 2001 and February 2003. On the day of her conviction, prosecutors asked that 26 additional counts of welfare fraud be nolle prosequi (not prosecuted with the option to re-file).

Written by: Editor on February 20, 2017.

