Pulaski square dancers have fun, draw members from all over

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Each Monday evening, they head to Pulaski from Wytheville, Pilot, Christiansburg, Hillsville – and by the carload from Mt. Airy, N.C.

They come to dance their cares away, improve their health and meet with those who’ve become good friends over years of do-si-do’s and promenades in an eight-person ring they call a “square.”

And they come to Pulaski from so far away because, well, square dancers like to travel – and because the New River (NR) Squares is currently the sole surviving club in the New River Valley and one of the few surviving in the region.

Wytheville native Nancy Hoge said she started dancing with a square dance club in Wytheville in 1985, back when the Mountain Square Dancing Association consisted of 10 local groups.

She blames fewer dance clubs on members aging and “all that stuff out there that’s more exciting to young people.”

Wilma Piper, a Pulaski County native who was with the NR Squares when they were dancing at New River Community College in the 1980s, says almost everyone who was in the club then is deceased. Although no one seems to be exactly certain when the club started, most of them say it was around as early as the 1970s when Piper says they danced at the Pulaski YMCA.

Joan Eads, who started dancing with the NR Squares at NRCC in the ’80s, explains that one NRV club ended up closing because they only admitted married couples.

Sharon Eifried, a Draper resident who attends the dances each Monday night with her husband, Gary, says some members “won’t come in after their spouse dies.”

Many, she adds, just view square dancing as “old fashioned.”

Square dancing dates back to at least 17th century England, and it’s the official dance of more than 20 states, including Virginia. Although much has been written about its demise, the faithful remain hopeful.

“Square dancing is getting old, fading. People now don’t care about this anymore,” says Walt Leftwich, a square dance caller with 46 years of experience.

But he also expects a resurgence.

He’s been calling for the NR Squares for seven or eight years, and believes there will be a revival because he knows it’s possible to get young people interested.

After he learned to call in Alaska, he started a class for children between the ages of 4 and 16. He had eight squares of rambunctious kids. Since each square has eight dancers, he says he had quite a handful. He even entered them in a Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon one year.

The Mt. Airy native eventually returned to his native Carolina where he called for square dance clubs all over the region. There used to be four clubs in the Mt. Airy area, although there is only one now, but Leftwich says that club has four members in their 20s.

Those attending classes and dances with the New River Squares don’t seem really worried about any potential demise. They’ll tell you they’re just having a good time.

On Mondays, Walt and his wife Linda fill their vehicle with others from upper North Carolina and travel to Pulaski where he calls square dances and Linda cues line dancing.

“I love dancing and square dancing. It makes me happy, makes me want to tap my feet, and it’s very uplifting,” Eifried says.

Joyce and Don Gardner started dancing with the NR Squares in 1982, but stopped after they had two kids who needed to be taxied to different places.

“It’s a little hard to do those things and still square dance,” he says.

A couple of years ago they decided they wanted to square dance again. Since it had been 30 years since they last cut a square rug, they wanted to take the class before they took to the dance floor.

“It’s good exercise for you, and there are a lot of good qualities, whether you’re young, old or older,” she says.

She believes a lot of people are looking for a good social group like the NR Squares. An open house and class are offered at different times throughout the year. It’s a good way for participants to find out if they would like to join the group. The next classes are being offered March 6 and 13 at Memorial Baptist Church, where the group meets regularly.

Eads says they offer the classes to keep the group alive – and, so far, it’s working. They have as many as 16, enough for two squares, on most Mondays, and even more for the big dances.

Susan and Phil Daniels were with the group in the early 1980s. “We met dancing in the New River Squares,” she says.

She thinks friendship and exercise are what make it so special, but adds, “You can’t be worrying or stressing about anything that’s going on in your life, because you have to focus on what the caller says. It’s relaxing in that way, because it takes you out of yourself.”

She also thinks it’s a plus that you don’t need special skills to participate.

“You don’t have to be really coordinated or do fancy steps or anything,” Daniels explains. “You learn the moves, calls. If you can walk, you can do this. My Fitbit jumps up about 2,000 steps every time I do this.”

She says Phil doesn’t like ballroom dancing, but he loves square dancing.

The Eifrieds, who’ve done all kinds of dancing, including ballroom, took up square dancing eight years ago because of the enthusiasm of their friends, Wilma and Lee Piper.

Lloyd Thompson, a Christiansburg resident and Hoge’s dance partner, got into dancing because of a company strike, but he’s been dancing ever since.

“When Caterpillar went on strike,” he says, “I told my wife we should learn how to dance country and western. I didn’t know the strike would last for 18 months, but by the time it was over, we knew how to dance.”

While many say they’re attracted to the fun, exercise and friendship, Hoge claims, “What I like best about it is the dancing – and I enjoy these clothes.”

She has a closet full of square dance outfits, many she made herself, but explains, “I understand ladies getting away from that” since the dresses and skirts can’t really be worn anywhere else.

Eifried points out that the dresses are not necessary for the Monday classes. “You don’t have to have a square dancing outfit. A lot of people have them and have been wearing them for years, but I don’t feel comfortable in that.”

Today, many women dancing with the NR Squares just wear slacks or jeans, or a non-square dance skirt.

She also says it’s not necessary to bring a partner, as sometimes others may not have partners, some women can do the male dance parts, and wives will sometimes sit out so their husband may partner with someone else.

According to Eifried, the NR Squares’ greatest renown may come from their food, made by group members for the four big dances each year. “Our club is known for having the best food for the dances. We fill up five tables with food every time, and we draw dancers from Roanoke and North Carolina.”

They also have a yearly picnic at Randolph Park in Dublin, and different members take turns bringing snacks each week.

The NR Squares holds its Christmas parties at the Memorial Baptist, too, since it’s almost a certainty they’ll breakout in dance.

Eifried encourages those interested in the upcoming open house/class to call or email Martin and Mary Jane McMillion at 540-382-3640 or martinandmaryjane@gmail.com, or Nina and Tom Templeton at 540-951-0091 or ntemplet@verizon.net.

Written by: Editor on February 27, 2017.

