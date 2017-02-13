Pulaski revives Human Resources Committee

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Town Council’s Human Resources Committee (HRC) held its first meeting Thursday evening, beginning discussions on several potential additions or changes to employee benefit packages, departments and policies.

According to committee members, the new HRC is essentially a revival of an old committee that had become inactive over the years. Committee chairman Joseph Goodman stressed that the purpose of the committee is to address policy matters pertaining to town staff, no specific employee performance.

He said it was his understanding some concern was expressed among town employees that the committee would be dealing with issues involving specific employees, but that’s not the case.

