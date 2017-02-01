Pulaski represented at Old Dominion Assembly

RICHMOND – A tradition of more than 30 years, Pulaski County and the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce host a legislative appreciation dinner during the Old Dominion Assembly. This year’s reception, sponsored by Americare Plus and Pulaski County, served as an introduction to new county administrator, Jonathan Sweet, and also paralleled Pulaski County’s local foods movement. Pasture, owned and operated by Pulaski County High School graduate Jason Alley, utilizes local foods to create seasonal southern dishes in a family-style restaurant setting.

As part of its legislative advocacy, the chamber provided legislators with issues from Pulaski’s business and industrial community, and assisted Pulaski County leadership in voicing needs relevant to the county.

The 2017 guest listed included Secretary Gooden of Agriculture and Forestry, Secretary Haymore of Commerce and Trade, Secretary Hazel of Health and Human Resources, Director of Virginia State Parks Craig Seaver, Delegate Nick Rush, Delegate Joseph Yost and Michelle Jenkins, district director for Congressman Morgan Griffith. Also in attendance were 2017 chamber president Danielle Hiatt of Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Debbie Gardner with the Draper Mercantile representing small business, Mark Bennett on behalf of Virginia Eagle Distributing, Pulaski County school superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers, Pulaski County and Pulaski Town leadership, as well as representatives from New River Community College, Red Sun Farms and Volvo.

