Pulaski man pleads to voluntary manslaughter

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man who shot and killed his stepfather in August will serve a nearly three-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, Roy Lynwood Armbrister, 43, recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with seven years, 11 months suspended. He fatally shot 51-year-old Mitchell Keith Collins Aug. 27.

Armbrister originally was charged with second-degree murder and that’s how the charges were certified to the grand jury. However, indictments unsealed Tuesday show that the grand jury returned indictments for voluntary manslaughter and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

February 1, 2017.

