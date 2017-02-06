Pulaski man charged with making threats

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A 48-year-old man was arrested in Pulaski Friday on charges of assault and making arson or bomb threats.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Schemil D. Means is charged with assault on a family member, obstruction of justice and communication of an arson or bomb threat.

Pulaski Police Department made the arrest, but declined to comment on details of the case.

Means, a registered sex offender, lives in Pulaski, according to the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry. The registry, updated Jan. 11, shows he was convicted in Montgomery County in 1995 of carnal knowledge of a 13- to 15-year-old child and is on probationary supervision.

