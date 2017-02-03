Pulaski family attends Jimmy Carter’s Sunday school class

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The line formed early outside Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., on a cool January morning as people queued up in hopes of admission into what may be the most popular Sunday school class in the country.

Angie Covey had left from Draper with her children, Sadie and Grayson, on Saturday morning, traveling 500 miles to hear former President Jimmy Carter teach Sunday school to what she estimated to be about 200 people, some of them from as far away as California.

This trip had been on the family’s bucket list for several years, and when they realized their weekend was completely open, they made the decision to travel south to see someone she had always admired. Covey was only in the second grade when Carter became president, but his post-presidential legacy is what drew her south.

