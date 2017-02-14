Pulaski Elks hoop shooters bring home gold

BEDFORD – Five Pulaski County students recently represented Pulaski Elks Lodge 1067 in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Southwest Virginia Hoop Shoot. Southwest Elks lodges are located in Pulaski, Galax, Martinsville, Danville, Roanoke, Clifton Forge, Lynchburg and Bedford.

Students competing in Bedford earned the spot by being the best shooter at their school. School champions compete against all county schools in age/gender groups 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13 to become lodge champs. Pulaski lodge held a shoot off, and the best of the best competed in Bedford.

“Five Pulaski County shooters went to Bedford,” said Leslie Turpin, Hoop Pulaski Shoot chairman, “and I am happy to report, four came home with gold.”

In girls competition, Taylor Goble (age 8-9) won a first place, and Emilie Hall (age 10-11) came in second place. In the boys group, Peyton McDaniel (age 12-13) earned first place, and Garett Knack (age 10-11) took second place. Blaise Stump (age 8-9) did very well, but was bested by a Clifton Forge hoopster. The awards are shared by the athlete, school and, most importantly, parents, teachers and mentors. All are recognized and praised by the Elks.

First-place winners are now seeded to Virginia Elks Association State Hoop Shoot Contest on Feb. 12 in Charlottesville. Visit www.elks.org/hoopshoot.

