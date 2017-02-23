Pulaski considers providing loans to businesses

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski may establish a loan program to assist businesses that have been in town for at least five years.

A proposal, presented by town staff to council during Tuesday’s work session, would focus on business retention by offering up to $15,000 through a loan that must be repaid in 24 months, with interest rates based on the prime rate but never lower than 3 percent.

The loan monies would come from Urban Development Action Grant (UDAG) funds. Those funds have been largely focused on industries like James Hardie, but using these monies to provide loans to keep businesses in town is in keeping with the town’s intention to build on Pulaski’s commercial and business initiatives.

February 23, 2017.

