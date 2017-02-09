Pulaski coffers triple during 4-year span

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski’s general fund has almost tripled in the past four years, jumping from $637,000 in 2012 to $1,767,000 in 2016.

While the auditing firm of Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates confirmed this growth when auditors gave the town’s finances a clean bill of health during Tuesday night’s town council meeting, they also pointed to a $400,000 deficit in the sewer fund for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.

Referring to the increasing general fund balance, Town Manager Shawn Utt said, “This is basically your savings account, your rainy day fund. My goal is to get this from $1.7 million up to $2 million next year.”

February 9, 2017.

