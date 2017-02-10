Pulaski Area Transit is a blessing to all

To the editor:

What a blessing Pulaski Area Transit is!

The drivers are so gracious. They will help you on and/or off the bus.

The conversations that go on the bus are very entertaining. Also, you get the latest news in Pulaski.

The scenery in Pulaski and the surrounding area is beautiful. I have been living in Pulaski many years, and did not know that some places existed.

Also, there are many National Football League fans who ride the bus. Of course, not all of us agree with the referee.

If you want to enjoy the day, come ride the Pulaski Area Transit.

Catherine Price Humphrey

Pulaski

