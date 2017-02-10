Protesters gather outside Morgan Griffith’s office

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

CHRISTIANSBURG – “I know so many who couldn’t get health care before the Affordable Care Act,” Rebecca Scheckler said Thursday afternoon as she stood across the street from Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Christiansburg office.

The Draper resident was one of approximately 40 citizens standing in freezing temperatures at the corner of South Franklin and East Main in hopes that Griffith would hear their concerns about Congress repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA). After an hour of protest on the corner, they walked over to his office to finish their demonstration.

In his Jan. 9 newsletter, the 9th district Virginia congressman said “Obamacare was collapsing under its own weight.”

Written by: Editor on February 10, 2017.

