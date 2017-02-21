Program offered for heart attack survivors

The cardiac rehab program at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski is hosting a free “Lunch and Learn” event Wednesday to help heart attack survivors get back to life.

The noon to 1 p.m. event is being held in the Education Building behind the hospital. In addition to providing lunch, Debra Lillycrop and Christine Worrell will share important information with participants on managing cardiovascular disease and high cholesterol.

Registration is required. To register or receive further information, call 540-994-8491.

Written by: Editor on February 21, 2017.

