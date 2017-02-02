Probationer gets 9 months for absconding

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Newbern man who missed meetings with his probation officer for more than a year will serve an additional nine months in jail.

Joseph Dean Kress, 30, pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court this week to violating probation on past convictions of malicious wounding, robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle. It was the second time Kress has been brought back to court on the wounding and robbery convictions, according to court records.

During a December hearing, circuit court Judge Bradley Finch refused to allow Kress to be released on bond, saying the likelihood he would not show up for court was too high.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 2, 2017.

Comments

comments