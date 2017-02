Police seeks public’s help identifying suspect

Radford City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying this man who is suspected in the theft of a credit card, which was used at multiple locations around the Radford University campus. The offenses occurred Dec. 12 and 13. The suspect is wearing a Rob Gronkowski military jersey. Anyone with information should contact Detective Martin at 540-267-3196.

Written by: Editor on February 14, 2017.

Comments

comments