Pizza and Paint Teen Night introduced

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The paint and wine night popular with adults is coming to Pulaski in the form of an equivalent night for teens.

Pizza and Paint Teen Night, for those in grades 6 through 12, will provide young participants with an opportunity to paint while enjoying pizza and soft drinks. The event is 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Pulaski Senior Center.

Rhonda Whitehurst, a local artist who came up with the concept for a paint and pizza night for teens, says she has always envisioned more art activities for the county’s youth.

Written by: Editor on February 10, 2017.

