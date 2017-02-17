Pioneers lose heartbreaker in season-ender to Warriors

By Rodney Young

SWT Sports Writer

WYTHEVILLE – Playing each other for the third time this season the Chihowie Warriors found out that the third time is the charm as they defeated the Fort Chiswell Pioneers 55-53 after losing the other two times.

The Pioneers took a late lead after a Tanner Bailey bucket put the Pioneers up 52-51 with 50 seconds remaining in the game. The Warriors missed a shot and then they fouled Bailey on a drive to the bucket with 36 seconds left. He hit one of two shots to up the Fort Chiswell lead to 53-51.

Chilhowie, after a called timeout, got a huge three pointer from Alex Delp with 9.8 showing to put the Warriors up 54-53.

On their next possession the Pioneers were with a charging call and then they fouled Trevor Tucker with 3.8 to go. Tucker hit the first but missed the second one.

The Pioneers brought the ball inbounds, but the ball was knocked loose from Kolton Sutphin at mid-court as the buzzer sounded.

Chilhowie (20-5) was led by Delp with 18 points as he connected on three 3-point goals. Cameron Kestner and Tucker Robertson tossed in nine points apiece. Trevor Tucker have five.

Fort Chiswell (13-8) got 15 points from junior Tanner Bailey, 11 from Sutphin and Isaiah Ramsey chipped in with eight.

These two team had just played last Friday at Chilhowie with the Pioneers winning in overtime. The loss ends the Pioneers season and Chilhowie will take on George Wythe for Conference 46 championship.

In a very very disappointed Pioneer locker room head coach Derrick Jackson remarked, “We just didn’t make the right play there in the last thirty seconds. Chilhowie got second and third chances it seemed most of the fourth quarter. I’m so proud of how we battled not only tonight but the whole season. We did get better but Chilhowie tonight made a couple more plays at the end of the game and we didn’t. This is a tough loss.”

The lead in this game was no bigger than seven points by Chilhowie. The lead changed hands six times as these two teams battled back and forth.

