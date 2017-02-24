PCHS rolls out red carpet for CTE celebration

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Career and technical education in Pulaski County is in the middle of significant changes as the school system seeks to expand the CTE program and attract more students.

That was the takeaway Thursday for guests attending Pulaski County High School’s annual event celebrating February as national CTE month. A proclamation was signed by superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers during a reception that included a delicious spread prepared by the program’s own culinary arts students.

Students from each curriculum within PCHS’ program helped prepare displays representing childcare, welding, auto tech, auto body, business, marketing, agricultural science, horticulture, TV production, culinary arts, nursing, cosmetology, electricity, engineering, carpentry and criminal justice.

