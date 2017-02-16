PCHS actors tackle challenging play

By BROOKE J. WOOD

“Flowers for Algernon,” a play based on a short story and novel of the same name and the 1968 movie “Charly,” is being presented by the Pulaski County High School Theatre Arts Department this weekend.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the high school’s Little Theatre. The performances will be repeated at the same times Feb. 24-26.

The play is based on the science fiction short story (1958) and novel (1966) by Daniel Keyes that was made into a movie starring Cliff Robinson called “Charly.” The storyline follows a mentally challenged young man named Charly who has an IQ of 65 as doctors propose a new surgery that can enhance his IQ to genius level. They had successfully performed the surgery on a rat, and proceed to operate on Charly.

